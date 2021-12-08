Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00219914 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

