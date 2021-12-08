Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.86

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 7771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Riskified alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.