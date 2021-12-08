Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 134.08.
Shares of Rivian stock opened at 116.18 on Friday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
