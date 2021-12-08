Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 134.08.

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 116.18 on Friday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last three months.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

