Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,633 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.