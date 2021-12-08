Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 708,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,652,328. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

PINS stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

