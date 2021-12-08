Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

