Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.