Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 115,366 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,366 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

