Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,235 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Comerica worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

