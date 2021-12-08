Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,235 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Comerica worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NYSE:CMA opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

