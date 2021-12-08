Robert Gaines Baty Acquires 500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matador Resources stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

