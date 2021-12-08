Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,049,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,780,343.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Robert Wares acquired 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$19,712.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Robert Wares acquired 17,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$6,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Robert Wares acquired 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,640.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares acquired 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares purchased 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

