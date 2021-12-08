Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 15,116,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,291,708. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

