Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

