Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 40 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
