Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s share price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 24,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 647,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

