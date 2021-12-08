Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Shares of ROKU opened at $216.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average is $343.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.94 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.