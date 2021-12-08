Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property located in northwestern Ontario; and holds interest in the La Corne molybdenum mine property in Quebec and the Scossa gold mine property in Nevada.

