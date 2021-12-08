Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 15,534 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROVR opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

