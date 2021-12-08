Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 273.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.12. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

