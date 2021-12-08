Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of LSI Industries worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 564,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LYTS stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

