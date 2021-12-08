Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,598 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 53.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

