Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Affimed were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 620,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,327,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $633.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

