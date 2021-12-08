Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,001 Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMAC opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

