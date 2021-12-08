Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,283 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Farmland Partners worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 million, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

