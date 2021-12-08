Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 546.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $25,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,417 shares of company stock worth $9,028,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

