Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. 7,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,783. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. Ryder System has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $572,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,659,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

