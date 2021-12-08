Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. 2,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,117. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

