Safe Haven Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.58 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and $3.57 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00958063 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.