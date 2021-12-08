SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $25,829.41

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $25,829.41 and $5.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046883 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

