Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $499,884.61 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $74.22. 90,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,358. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

