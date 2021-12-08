SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Reaches $222,355.30

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $222,355.30 and $466.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00042216 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,886,236 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

