Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,382.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,382 ($18.33) and last traded at GBX 1,362 ($18.06), with a volume of 37035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,347 ($17.86).

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.21) to GBX 1,423 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.32).

The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,200.31.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

