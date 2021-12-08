Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €130.00 ($146.07) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.25 ($144.10).

Shares of EPA SAF traded up €2.28 ($2.56) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €106.06 ($119.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,211,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.96. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

