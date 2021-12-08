Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target Lowered to €130.00 at Barclays

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Safran from €155.00 ($174.16) to €145.00 ($162.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Safran stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 324,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,819. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

