Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $335.30 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.93.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

