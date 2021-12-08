SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. 14,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,248. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

