SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of SAIL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 1.83.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

