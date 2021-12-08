Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

