Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) to Market Perform

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

