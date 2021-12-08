Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) to Market Perform

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.84.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
