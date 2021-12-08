Santori & Peters Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

XOM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 468,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $265.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

