Santori & Peters Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SCHV traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,697. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

