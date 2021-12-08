Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.53.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.95. 29,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

