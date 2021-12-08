Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $540.00 and last traded at $540.00. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.64.

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.58.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

