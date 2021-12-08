Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €180.00 ($202.25) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

EPA:SU opened at €167.26 ($187.93) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($85.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

