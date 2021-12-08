Schneider National, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.