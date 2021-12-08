Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.06.

