Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

