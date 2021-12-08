Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

