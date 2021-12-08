Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,412 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

