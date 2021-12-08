Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,547 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $31,657,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after buying an additional 107,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

